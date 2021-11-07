Resume construction of co-op training institute in Yercaud, seeks plea in HC

Chennai :

In the petition, G Sendarayan, president, Yercaud Lamp Cooperative Society, said the construction has already started and considerable amount of money contributed by the district cooperative banks has already been utilised. But when the matter came up for hearing, Justice N Anand Venkatesh asked him to file a detailed affidavit on how he was affected by the government order dated July 28.





“The affidavit filed in support of the writ petition lacks pleadings insofar as the description of the petitioner is concerned and as to how he is aggrieved by the action taken by the government. When this was pointed out, the senior counsel submitted that a better affidavit will be filed by properly describing the petitioner and the grievance that is sought to be redressed in this writ petition,” the judge noted while adjourning the matter.





According to the petitioner, the government decided to constitute a State level cooperative training institute in Semmavaduvu village in Yercaud to impart education and training to Cooperation Department employees.





“A committee headed by the Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies had on February 11, 2019, sent a proposal to the government to sanction Rs 15.84 crore for setting up the institute. An order was issued for the construction work of the institute at a cost of Rs 15.84 crores, with 20 per cent contribution by the Tamil Nadu Apex Cooperative Bank, 10 per cent each from the Chennai, Kancheepuram, Salem and Coimbatore district cooperative banks, and 1.87 per cent each from 16 other district cooperative banks,” the petitioner submitted.





The amount was collected and kept in a separate escrow account in Tamil Nadu Apex Cooperative Bank, and a private architect designed the structure and works commenced. But in late July, the new government issued an order to stop the construction work without disclosing any reason. “It is arbitrary, illegal and needs to be quashed,” the petitioner noted.