58 job fraud cases registered across Tamil Nadu in 3 days, 30 held

Chennai :

More arrests are likely in these cases, as the note from the police headquarters said they are searching for the suspects in some of the cases, and has sought the public to come forward and report any instances of similar fraud.





Promising jobs in State and central services like railways, Education Department, Tangedco and universities, and also in private firms and even overseas employment, the accused allegedly collected money ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Victims include not only laymen but even a retired sub-inspector of police.





In one such case, the Salem police arrested P Harinath of Tirupur who claimed that he was close to former education minister KA Sengottaiyan and cheated one Sriganesh of Arisipalayam of Rs 10 lakh on the promise of getting a job in the department. Further investigation is on to ascertain if the accused has cheated any others in a similar manner.





The police have requested people to identify such scamsters by contacting 044 2844 7701 or sending the information by fax to 044 2844 7703. People can also WhatsApp queries to 94981 05411. Victims can reach out to officials concerned by calling the control room number 044 23452 358 or through State police’s grievance redressal section on 044 23452 380.





Couple among 3 held for duping man of Rs 54 L promising job in Port Trust





Meanwhile, city police arrested three persons, including a couple, on charges of cheating a man of Rs 54 lakh on the promise of a job in Port Trust.





The victim, Venkatesan, a retired private firm employee, gave money to the accused from 2018 in the hope of getting junior executive officer post for his son. But the latter went absconding in January, after which he lodged a complaint with the city police commissionerate.





The accused, Swadhiswaran (37) of Korattur, his wife Yamini alias Anitha (36) and V Suresh (54) of Kolathur, who falsely claimed to be an employee at Port Trust, were arrested and remanded in custody. A laptop and two mobile phones were seized from them.





The police are now searching for Dhanasekar, who claimed to be a Port Trust board member, and Nakkeeran, who told the victim that he was the traffic manager at the port. Apart from this, the city police have registered eight job scam cases from November 1 and have arrested the accused.