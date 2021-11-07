We can make TN a carbon champion

Chennai :

Earlier, the US and EU had announced achieving net-zero by 2050, while China had aimed at net-zero by 2060. The world’s fourth-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China, the US and the EU is India. Carbon emissions that are responsible for the greenhouse effect are causing climate change.





Today, we are witnessing adverse weather events such as flash floods and storms due to heavy rains, periodic droughts, abnormal seasonal patterns, wildfires, cyclones, etc., costing human lives and creating an enormous economic burden on the State. New emerging studies link the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change, such as increased deforestation and invasion into animal habitats. We have so far carried on with our lives, denying climate change and its power to cause economic loss and cost human lives. Now, the world has sat up and realised that climate change is real and it affects all. We may indict the capitalistic mindset and indiscriminate industrialisation of global warming, but humans are at the nucleus of the crisis.





Chief Minister MK Stalin, since he assumed charge, has repeatedly emphasised the importance of environmental protection and has been taking proactive steps in this direction. Recognising climate change as an important catastrophe facing mankind, the Climate Change Mission, under his leadership, has been set up with Rs 500 crore. The objective of the Climate Change Mission is to focus on climate change adaptation and alleviation activities. And for the first time, the minister of the environment has been additionally assigned the climate change portfolio. Besides, the other excellent initiatives taken by the CM are the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission and Green Tamil Nadu Mission with substantial budgetary allocation. The Green TN Mission aims to increase the total forest and tree cover area in TN to 33 per cent of the State’s land area. At the same time, the Wetlands mission, at Rs 150 crore, has been set up with the objective of ecological restoration of wetlands.





Now that our PM has committed at COP 26 to become net-zero by 2070, all states in India would have to take steps in that direction to meet the target urgently. Tamil Nadu, which is proactively tackling climate change, is already leading the race and can achieve the spectacular outcome of net-zero decades earlier than other states if it decides to become a ‘Zero Carbon Government Organisation’. Its police force could also endeavour to become a ‘Zero Carbon Police Force’ by adopting energy-conserving practices. If not the State, at least Chennai could commit itself and become the world’s lowest-carbon-footprint city by 2050.





The measures which we would have to put in place to accelerate our prospects to emerge as the Carbon Champion of the country would be to develop a sound strategy and prepare a roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality through the adoption of energy-efficient appliances (such as LED lights); conservation measures to curtail electricity and water consumption in buildings; and solar energy initiatives to include solar water heaters. Other actions such as conceiving a plan to extend solar roof-tops across all government and police buildings by 2040, utilising electric vehicles, and fuel/route optimisation measures for all government and police vehicles would reduce carbon emissions.





Transforming the government fleet of vehicles into hybrid vehicles through green procurement, decreasing water and electricity consumption in all buildings by installing solar panels, water-conserving practises, and converting paper-oriented offices into paperless electronic offices in a phased manner would reduce carbon emissions significantly by more than 50 per cent. The success of this initiative would lie in setting up a solid framework to implement the endeavour and raise employee awareness. We would have to create an internal governmental culture of energy conservation through education and awareness for this.





India today has more than 200 Central and State legislation dealing with environmental issues when it comes to enforcement of environmental violations. A plethora of laws has become an impediment to enforcement. A single comprehensive and integrated law on environmental protection is the need of the hour. The Pollution Control Boards need more powers. They cannot punish violators; they can only launch a prosecution. In our Constitution, Article 51A imposes a duty on every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife, and compassion for living creatures. But, only industries and organisations get prosecuted for violations. Citizens who are harming the environment are going scot-free. The net-zero target of 2070 for India means we would have to have Green Police/ Environmental Police like other countries to book and punish violations committed by individuals. For the long term future, climate change represents a fundamental security challenge. Hence, police may have to reorient policing towards adapting to environmental transition because policing in the future will have to react to societal pressures that extreme weather episodes create.





Today, we are facing climate change head-on. At this point, we citizens may argue that it’s the government’s job to tackle the climate crisis, but we should remember that we are equally responsible. We should take action in the direction of energy conservation. As consumers, we wield great power; we can help the government fast-track TN to become the country’s ‘Carbon Champions’. We must pledge to leave behind a planet that we inherited in all its pristine glory intact or better for our children and grandchildren. That’s the greatest and best gift we can leave behind.





— The writer is ADGP, Idol Wing CID





(Disclaimer: The views expressed here are that of the author and not that of the government)