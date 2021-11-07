COVID cases rise in Chennai, fall in rest of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

All other districts had less than 100 cases with Coimbatore reporting 99 cases and Chengalpattu 79. The overall TPR in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, while the positivity rate in the city saw a spike and reported 0.7 per cent. The highest 1.4 pc positivity rate was reported in Salem, Chengalpattu and Tirupur.





At least 1,00,687 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and there are a total of 10,588 active cases currently.





As many as 10 pandemic deaths were reported in TN, including the highest of three in Coimbatore. With this the virus has claimed 36,214 lives so far. A total of 1,009 people were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,61,428.