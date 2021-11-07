Murugan seeks more public participation to keep virus away

Chennai :

Later, talking to reporters, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his interaction with District Collectors a couple of days ago, asked them to provide vaccines to people at their doorsteps.





“Following this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the programme in Gujarat the day before yesterday and we are here today to launch it in Tamil Nadu,” he said.





Stating that India has emerged tall in the global arena by administering 100 crore doses of vaccine, he said “this is not an easy task. Our Prime Minister has achieved this. This feat has been achieved with the support of all State governments, doctors, nurses, frontline workers and the general public”.





Pointing out that the Centre has given vaccines to around six crore people in Tamil Nadu, Murugan said while 93 per cent of people have received the first dose in the State, 30 per cent have received the second dose. There are over 60 lakh people who are yet to receive second dose jab, he pointed out.





Urging the people to stay cautious in view of the festival season, the Union Minister appealed to all those who have not received their second dose to get it without any further delay. “Only now we are coming out of corona. We have achieved something which has not been done by anyone. People should come forward to get their shots,” he said.