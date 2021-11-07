Ma Subramanian inspects drive as TN kickstarts Veedu Thedi vaccination programme

Chennai :

The Health Minister inspected the drive at Teynampet, Besant Nagar, Adyar, Kottivakkam and Sholinganallur. He said the seven mega vaccination drives have been a huge success in Tamil Nadu. “In Tamil Nadu, 6.5 lakh people have not received the second dose of Covaxin vaccine and a total of 51.6 lakh persons have not been vaccinated against the second instalment of Covishield. The respective district administration will implement the scheme throughout Tamil Nadu. In this regard, Greater Chennai Corporation has prepared a live list of those yet to be vaccinated in various parts of Chennai and will be vaccinating them accordingly,” he said.





He added that the incidence of COVID-19 infection is increasing in more than 10 countries around the world and thus vaccination is very important. So the health department plans to go door-to-door and vaccinate people. He announced that the eighth mega vaccination camp will be held on November 14 in 50,000 places.





Talking about the suicide of a medical student from Salem, he said the government has taken various steps to get an exemption for the NEET exam. However, the Union government has not given a reply to date. In Tamil Nadu, 1.10 lakh students have written the NEET exam and counselling has been provided by 333 psychiatrists to these students and it has again resumed after the NEET results and 21,756 students have been counselled so far.





“Parents also need to know that NEET is not the only option. It is the parents’ responsibility to ensure not to put pressure on their children,” the minister said pointing out that 5,000 students had said that their parents were pressurising them.