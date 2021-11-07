Finance Secy Krishnan shifted to Industries

Chennai :

According to the order, S Krishnan, Finance Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Industries Secretary, replacing N Muruganandham, who has now been appointed the Finance Secretary. P Amudha, former Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister’s office, on return to the State cadre, has been posted as Secretary of Rural Development Department replacing K Gopal, who is now posted as Secretary of Transport Department.





Dayanand Kataria who headed the Transport Department has now been posted as Secretary of Public Works Department (PWD) replacing Sandeep Saxena who has been appointed as the Secretary of Water Resources Department, a newly created post.





Ramesh Chand Meena, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Energy Department replacing Dharmendra Pratap Yadav who is now posted as Secretary of Handlooms Departments.





Apoorva, who headed the Handlooms Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Sports Department. Beela Rajesh, Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Land Reforms, which was earlier held by S Nagarajan as additional charge.