Medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu kills self over less marks in NEET

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





Subhashchandra Bose, a resident of Vadagumarai in that district, had appeared for NEET, the results of which were announced four days back, and had scored fewer marks in it.





Dejected over the inability to clear the entrance exam, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2.





The boy's parents noticed him struggling in bed last night and took him to the government hospital in Athur.





As his condition was said to be serious, he was referred to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment, they said.





However, Bose succumbed on Saturday around 3.30 AM.





His body was taken to the Government hospital in Salem for postmortem, where a large number of relatives have gathered, leading to tense moments.





The state has already witnessed alleged suicides of some medical aspirants who had appeared for NEET.