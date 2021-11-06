OPS refutes Duraimurugan statement on Mullaiperiyar dam

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday said that the senior DMK leader and Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan is playing with a choice of words and has been evading the queries related to the Mullaiperiyar dam. “The minister had stated that O Panneerselvam had never inspected the dam, this is factually incorrect as I have inspected the dam 14 times in my political career,” OPS said in a statement.





The DMK minister had been issuing statements suppressing the facts related to the Mullaiperiyar dam and had failed to explain why the water is released from the dam even before it attained the level of 142 feet. The AIADMK will continue its protest against the DMK and the Kerala government for draining the water at 136 feet level on November 9. Further minister’s speech on Mullaiperiyar creates a doubt whether the riparian rights of Tamil Nadu has been mortgaged with the neighbouring Kerala government, the statement added.