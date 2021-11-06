Fight for retrieving AIADMK will continue legally and politically, says Dhinakaran

“Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala is taking all legal steps to retrieve the AIADMK and the party coordinator O Paneerselvam has started understanding the cadre mind. But it is Edappadi K Palaniswami who is a stumbling block,” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran told reporters on Saturday after holding a review meeting with the party district secretaries here on Saturday.
Chennai:
On claims stating that Prema is the daughter of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran said that it has become a new trend to create a sensation in television channels by claiming that one has a daughter of late AIADMK leader. "Media should check these facts before carrying the news," Dhinakaran said. "My path is to fight the elections and retrieve the AIADMK and my aunt’s path is to legally challenge and retrieve the party, the objective is the same but the path differs," he added.
When asked about the poor performance of his party in the recent civic polls, Dhinakaran blamed the State Election Commission and the ruling DMK for the loss of AMMK candidates. He said that the civic polls were won by the DMK through malpractices supported by the election commission.
Meanwhile, V K Sasikala who just completed her first phase of the political tour had started writing letters to her supporters informing them that she would soon meet them to discuss the political issues in the state.
