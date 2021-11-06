Tirupattur sugar mills officials to meet Agri Minister to run facility

Vellore :

The mill, whose normal cane tonnage was 4 lakh tonnes, was able to crush only 63,000 tonnes cane last year due to dwindling cane coverage. This year, the mill has 50,000 tonnes cane from its registered area and hence if additional stock was diverted, the mill would be able to operate on its own, sources said. Though cane dues were one of the reasons why registered cane farmers were chary of handing over their produce to the mill, Rajendran said, “as of now there are no dues to farmers as the previous government provided ways and means advance of Rs 2.63 crore.” Asked if this amount was to be repaid, he replied in the negative adding “dues were adjusted with the members’ shares and so we can now start with a clean slate.”