Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at parked Hindu outfit functionary’s car

Coimbatore :

Police said Subash, 45, from Pannimadai near Thudiyalur had parked his car outside his home. On Thursday night, he woke up on hearing some loud noise and found his car on fire. He along with neighbours doused the fire. On receiving information, Thadagam police rushed to the pot and scanned the images recorded in CCTVs to find two helmet wearing persons involved in the act. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.