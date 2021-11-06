Tiruvannamalai dump yard to be cleared by 2022 end, say officials

Tiruvannamalai :

The garbage yard is located near the Easaniyam grounds on the Girivalam path. Though bio mining is presently undertaken to segregate it into degradable and non-degradable categories, what has imparted urgency is that the yatri nivas which was completed some time ago is near the site. Collector B Murugesh said the contractor had till date cleared around 5,000 tonnes and was expected to fully clear it before the end of next year.