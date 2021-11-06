Farmers warn of protests against petro-chemical cluster in Nagai

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after a discussion meeting with the agitation committee, Pandian said, after a 10 long years of protests against extraction of hydrocarbon and natural gas by ONGC, the previous government had declared the Cauvery Delta as Agriculturally Protected Zone in 2020 and the farmers heaved a great sigh of relief, but at present, the state has been planning to acquire the land at Narimalam near Nagapattinam for establishing an oil refinery by CBCL. The state government has already floated tender after announcing the villagers around Thirumarugal union as a petro-chemical cluster. “We, the farmers, strongly opposed this move which would affect at least 50,000 farmers and their agricultural land. If the state fails to withdraw the move, a state wide protest would be organised on November 16,” warned Pandian.