One killed, 50 injured in manjuvirattu held without permission in Pudukai

Thiruchirapalli :

Officials who came to know about the event, rushed and stopped it. The residents from Virachilai village had organised a manjuvirattu as a part of Deepavali celebration on Friday without any permission. The organisers released the Adaikalamkaaththa Ambal temple bull initially and continued the event. Over 600 bulls from Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur and Tiruchy took part, while more than 200 tamers assembled there. Unlike jallikattu, the organisers used to release the bulls from various directions in a manjuvirattu. When one such bull was released, it suddenly gored a tamer G Karuppiah (52), a farmer from Parali village to death. More than 50 spectators sustained injuries as the ran for safety. Cases have been booked against 10 organisers.