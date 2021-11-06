Three painters die due to excess liquor consumption in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

Police suspect that the deceased identified as Parthiban, 35, Muruganandam, 57 and Sakthivel, 61, all hailing from Pappanaickenpalayam area had mixed thinner (a chemical substance) in the liquor to get a high. Police said that the trio had partied in an abandoned building till late in the night and slept in the same place. Waking up in the morning, the three persons resumed drinking, before leaving home around 8 am. All three collapsed on their way home. The villagers informed their family members, who then rushed to a local hospital and found them dead already. The Race Course police sent the bodies for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Further inquiries are on.