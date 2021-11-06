Tasmac staffer murder: Man held from Bihar

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, the special team personnel went to Bihar and arrested the man, identified as M Umeshkumar. He was brought to Oragadam on Friday, and was remanded in judicial custody, sources said.





The attack happened on October 4 when Thulasidas of Govindavadi Agaram village in Oragadam, a Tasmac staffer, closed the liquor outlet along with the colleague and friend Ramu and came to the parking lot to pick up their two-wheeler. Police said a group of men who were hiding nearby attacked Thulasidas, and Ramu who tried to stop them also suffered severe cut injuries.





The Oragadam police at the scene found Thulasidas had died on the spot, while doctors treating Ramu found a bullet in his body. Three special teams were formed to nab the attackers.