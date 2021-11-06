Aspirant moves HC against temp vet assts taking TNPSC exams

Chennai :

The plea was moved by Dr S Bharat Jothi of Namakkal seeking a direction to the TNPSC to withdraw its decision allowing 300 candidates to take the TNPSC examination for the position of veterinary assistant surgeons as per its job notification dated November 18, 2019.





“While calling eligible candidates to fill the 1,141 assistant veterinary surgeon positions, the TNPSC has committed an error by permitting ineligible candidates to appear for the exam. Out of the 300 ineligible candidates, about 180 candidates have passed the selection process which is against our opportunity for public employment is impaired,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.





The petitioner, who is a fresh applicant to the position, contended that the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department had already appointed 798 temporary veterinary assistant surgeons as per a GO issued in 2011 under Rule 10 (a) (i) of the Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1955.





“Though the department had selected 798 candidates, as per record 636 candidates are working as they were appointed based on their registration with the employment exchange. However, the appointment was quashed by the HC saying that appointment would deprive eligible candidates having the requisite qualification from being considered for the post,” the petitioner submitted.





He added that after the government and the 636 staff had approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC order, the apex court had ordered status-quo in 2016. “Therefore, all the 636 candidates are continuing in their service that made them ineligible to apply for the TNPSC examination again. From that 636, 300 had appeared for the recent selection process,” he pointed out.





The petition also sought a direction to the government to remove the vertical reservation pending for women.