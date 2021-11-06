Only 2 from state-run schools got into B.Arch under 7.5 pc quota

Chennai :

Even in the B.E and B.Tech admissions, only about 7,400 students, who studied in government schools, got the admissions against the available quota of more than 15,000 for government school students.





However, additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) for the B.Arch course, in-charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT Next that of the total registrations, only 1,155 candidates were eligible, and accordingly the rank list was prepared.





He also said of the total 480 applications received, the number of eligible candidates under the government school quota was just three of which only two candidates were allocated seats. Going by the calculation, of the total 1,875 B.Arch seats available in as many as 47 colleges, the number of seats to be filled via this quota would be 140. With only two students getting the seats, the total number of vacancies will be 138. Accordingly, 98 per cent of seats will remain vacant.