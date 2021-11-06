Paddy awaiting procurement sprouts in rain

Thiruchirapalli :

The Kuruvai cultivation was undertaken in 4.03 lakh acre across the Delta region and the harvest is in full swing. Similarly, the procurement of over 80 per cent got over and the remaining harvested paddy have been stocked in front of the DPCs across the region.





It is said, over 50,000 bags of paddy piled up at Mela Ulur, Orathanadu and Vannarapettai DPCs alone.





According to A Sundarajan, a farmer from Orathanadu, the farmers from the locality have been waiting for more than 20 days due to the heavy moisture condition resulting from continuous rainfall. “Since the paddy was drenched, the DPC staff refused to procure them and so we need to dry them to reach the prescribed moisture condition. We spend Rs 2,000 per day for drying paddy,” Sundarajan said seeking relief.