Traffic hit as Palar runs above causeway

A bus caught in the middle of a causeway submerged in floods across the Palar river near Ambur.

Vellore :

Heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh adjoining Tamil Nadu resulted in water joining rain water at Mulbagal in Karnataka and flowing through the Goddar river at Madinapalli near Pernambut to join Palar at Pachakuppam, sources revealed.





A bus which was stranded in the middle of the causeway was brought back to the shore with the help of locals, resulting in police banning heavy vehicle traffic till the water level subsided. The ban resulted in buses from tanneries near Ambur being unable to bring workers from nearly 10 villages on the Gudiyattam side of the river for work.