Rains affect life in hilly regions

Coimbatore :

Heavy rains disrupted vehicle movement on the Yercaud-Kuppanur stretch in Salem due to mud slips on multiple spots on Friday. Vehicle movement has been suspended as roads got damaged for a stretch of six kilometers on the Yercaud-Kuppanur Road.





Salem Collector S Karmegam inspected the stretch and directed authorities from the PWD, highways and revenue department to repair the road.





He also inspected the ongoing works to place sandbags on a flooded low lying bridge that connects Mannarpalayam and Korathupatty villages. As water entered houses in Korathupatti village, the Collector instructed the staff to make arrangements for their stay in a safer place. The Collector asked the official machinery to stay alert.





Similarly, rains triggered minor mud slips and tree falls in The Nilgiris. A tree fell near Ooty Collector office junction blocking vehicles towards police quarters. A team of fire and rescue personnel removed it.





Interstate vehicle movement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka got disrupted due to mud slips on the Dhimbam Ghat Road in Erode. Also, a breach in the Thadapalli sub canal inundated hundreds of acres of farm land.





In Tirupur, the Amanalingeshwara temple in Udumalpet got flooded and devotees were rescued safely from the premises. Water entered over 60 houses in Mumurthy Nagar forcing people to hold a protest.