Entire reservation set-up under threat: Ramadoss

Chennai :

“The seven questions posed by the High Court in the verdict are valid not just against the Vanniyar community, but are applicable for all the communities benefiting under reservation. However, the questions posed by the High Court have been discussed in detail and answers have been provided by the Supreme Court. The questions posed by the High Court were raised with the intention not to provide justice, but to destroy social justice,” said Ramadoss, in a statement.





He also said that when a case against 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu was filed in 1994, after reservation was placed under Schedule 9 of Indian Constitution, Supreme Court in 2010 validated the reservation and directed the state to file the details justifying reservation of 69 per cent within a year. As directed, the state quoting the recommendation of JA Ambashankar commission submitted its data and Supreme Court too accepted the data but High Court does not seem to accept the report of the commission, which formed the base for providing 50 per cent reservation for OBCs in Tamil Nadu.