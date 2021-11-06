Ordinance issued for formation of Tambaram Corporation

Chennai :

According to the ordinance, the Municipalities of Pallavaram, Pammal, Anakaputhur and Sembakkam and the Town Panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungulathur, Peerkankaranai and Tiruneermalai will be integrated into Tambaram city Municipal Corporation.





The announcement to form Tambaram Municipal Corporation along with five other Corporations such as Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Cuddalore and Sivakasi was made by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru in the state Assembly, on August 24. Through the announcement, the total number of Corporations have been increased to 21.





In the list of six new Corporations, administrative sanction has been already issued to the remaining five corporations.





The state, in the ordinance, said that the southern part of the Chennai city, including Tambaram and its adjoining areas are urbanising rapidly and they are contagious.





“There is a need to upgrade the infrastructure such as street lights, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and roads in these localities in order to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Better administrative structure, human resources and integrated planning are required to address the issues. Hence, consolidation of these local bodies into a single larger urban local body namely the City Municipal Corporation is considered to be essential,” said government release.





The state has further stated that until the election for Tambaram Municipal Corporation is conducted, a special officer will be appointed as in-charge of the local body.