BJP to protest Kerala’s opening of Mullaiperiyar dam

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of witnessing the dedication of re-built Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya to the nation by the Prime Minister via live streaming at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam, the BJP state president Annamalai said, the Mullaiperiyar dam is under the control of Tamil Nadu through an agreement for 999 years and the presence of the Tamil Nadu Minister and the Theni Collector in the opening of shutters is mandatory. But, against the agreement, the Ministers from Kerala had opened the shutters when it was just 136 feet.





“When the water reaches 142 feet, the farmers would get 10 TMC of water for irrigation but they have opened the shutters when it was just 136 feet and we have been raising questions over this, but the state government has not been responding to it,” charged Annamalai.





Since there was no proper response from the state government as the DMK with their ally CPM in Kerala deceived the farmers from five districts of Tamil Nadu, the BJP has decided to organise a besiege protest in front of the Theni Collectorate on November 8.