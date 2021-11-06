Citing other states, AIADMK asks Tamil Nadu govt to slash VAT on fuel

Chennai :

In his statement, AIADMK leader OPS also came out with a calculation suggesting that the state could provide diesel for Rs 87.43 and petrol for Rs 99.40 to the public.





After the Centre had slashed the central excise price on fuel, state governments in Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Sikkim, Manipur, Karnataka and Puducherry had slashed the value-added tax by 7 per cent bringing down the petrol and diesel prices. The DMK government in its poll manifesto promised to slash the petrol and diesel price and there is a lot of expectation from the public on reduction in fuel prices.





Further, TN motorists from border districts of Puducherry prefer to fill their tanks in the nearby union territory and Tamil Nadu is losing its revenue through fuel, OPS said in his statement.





Welcoming the BJP-led Union government for slashing the fuel price by reducing the central excise on petrol and diesel, OPS demanded the immediate slashing of tax by the DMK government.





In his statement Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami pointed out that the public and farmers are suffering from inflation due to high fuel prices and shortage of fertilisers. EPS said that the state is facing a shortage of fertilisers and urged the state to book the dealers and agencies selling fertilisers at a higher price.





Emphasising that the crops have started suffering damage due to waterlogging and excess rains, EPS demanded immediate compensation for farmers affected due to water logging.





Both the AIADMK leaders pointed out that the prices of essential commodities had surged due to inflation and fuel price hike and stated that the economy will be hit if the inflation is not controlled.