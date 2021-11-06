Ensure validity of foreign degrees, AICTE advises students

Chennai :

In a public notice, the council said that it has noticed instances where students going to foreign countries to obtain undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in technical courses that are not recognised. Due to this, students are forced to run from pillar to post for their authentication and equivalence.





Many a time, the validity equivalence of such foreign degrees awarded is not on a par with the degrees awarded to students who graduate from Indian institutions, it added. Hence, after obtaining degrees from foreign universities, such students are facing issues in getting the opportunities in both government and private sector jobs or higher education in India, despite spending huge amounts of money as fees to obtain such non-equivalent technical degrees.





AICTE said that it had taken cognisance of the issue, and was issuing the warning that students must carefully ensure the validity of the degrees in order to avoid financial burden on their parents.





Therefore, students seeking admissions to various programmes of studies that promise foreign qualification were advised to ensure that these programmes meet the eligibility requirements for according equivalence as specified by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).





The council also advised the students to read the information brochure of the AIU on the equivalence of foreign degrees. This document could be downloaded from the portal.





The AICTE further added that an Indian national or overseas citizen of the country, who intends to take admissions in higher education in engineering and technology programme in Pakistan, should require to obtain a no-objection certificate from the council. For obtaining the clearance, the student should apply in the prescribed proforma available on the AICTE portal.