Makeover plan for higher education: Slim syllabus, modified exam pattern

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TASCHE) has been entrusted the tasks of simplifying the syllabus and modifying the current examination system.





“The council is proposing to form an expert committee to standardise and simplify the syllabus and examination system to increase the employable skills and entrepreneur abilities of students in higher education institutions,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next.





It has also proposed to promote coordination among the government, aided and private colleges and universities, and industries to increase employment training and placements.





Explaining the simplification of the syllabus, he said, “All outdated topics will be removed. In addition, more practical topics will be included, especially in technical and vocational courses.” The proposed expert panel will prepare a model curriculum, which would be released to the public for feedback and suggestions to improve the syllabus.





On the changes in the current pattern of semester examinations, he said there is a plan to reduce the timing of the exams besides introducing more objective type questions. “The exams could also be split into two for main subjects so that all the topics can be covered,” he said.





Common online exams are also being planned for all the courses, he said, adding that practical exams for the students pursuing technical courses would also be simplified by introducing the latest methods.





The council has also decided to improve the academic standards of autonomous colleges, provide training to teachers, update the syllabus and provide skill development training to students, the official added.