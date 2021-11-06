Daily cases fall to 875 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 106 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 102 cases and Chengalpattu 80. Several districts reported a decline in virus cases on Friday.





With 1,05,495 people being tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains 0.8 per cent. Tirupur recorded the highest TPR with 1.4 per cent, while Chennai recorded it at 0.6 per cent.





The State recorded 13 deaths including the highest of three deaths in Chennai, taking the toll of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus in the State to 36,204. While 11 deaths were reported among those with comorbid conditions, two who succumbed to the infection did not have any comorbidities.





A total of 1,012 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,60,419. There are about 10,745 active cases in the State currently.