Low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal on Nov 9, heavy rains expected

Chennai :

“As the atmospheric mantle circulation extends up to 5.8 km prevailing in the Central West Bengal Sea and adjacent coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring on November 9 (Tuesday). Thereafter, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu will witness heavy rain along with thunderstorm for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





The official added that the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area will receive moderate rains for the next 48 hours. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to the cyclonic storm is likely to reach 40 km/ph to 50 km/ph in the central and western Bay of Bengal, Southern Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka coast till Sunday.





According to RMC, Erode received the highest rainfall with 11 cm on Thursday, Namakkal with 8 cm, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem and Cuddalore received 7 cm of rainfall each.