Tasmac sales touch Rs 443 crore this Deepavali season

Chennai :

Sources from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the monopoly agency in selling liquor in Tamil Nadu, told DT Next that the total sales on October 3 and October 4 touched Rs 443.03 crore.





A senior official from the Tasmac, however, said that last year, the total liquor sales on Deepavali eve and on the next day touched Rs 467.69, which is Rs 23.66 crore higher than this season. He also pointed out that heavy rains in the southern district have hampered sales.





Given the zone-wise breakup, he said Madurai topped in sales with a revenue of Rs 98.89 crore followed by Tiruchy, which touched Rs 90.95.





He said sales in Chennai touched only Rs 79.84 crore on these two days. Similarly, the Coimbatore zone's revenue touched Rs 83.46 crore, he said. In Salem, the figure was at Rs 90.89 crore.





He said since the government had declared a holiday on Friday, the five-day liquor sales starting from October 3, 2021 (Wednesday), the total sales figure is expected to cross Rs 800 crore.





"As the bars attached to Tasmac liquor shops were opened, sales might cross Rs 850 crore," he said. He added that the government is also considering keeping all the liquor shops open till 10pm.





However, the official said the extension of timing for sales will be taken only after considering with the authorities in the health department.