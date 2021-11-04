New cases remain below 1k for 3rd day in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

All districts witnessed a decline, and 10 districts reported fresh cases in single-digit. Coimbatore recorded 109 cases, followed by Chennai with 105.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains 0.8 per cent. It is the highest in Salem and Tirupur (1.4%), followed by Namakkal and Chengalpattu (1.3%), and Coimbatore and Krishnagiri (1.2%).





The State recorded 19 deaths, including 13 in government hospitals and remaining 6 in private hospitals, taking the toll to 36,176. Two of the deceased had no comorbid conditions. The Health Department bulletin said 1,078 persons were declared recovered, taking the total recoveries in the State to 26,58,360. In the last 24 hours, 1,15,237 samples were tested for COVID in the State, it added.