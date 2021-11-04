Youth kills granddad in Ariyalur over property row

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, Ayyavu, a resident from Kaduvetti Kurichi village near V-Kaikatti in Ariyalur has a dispute with his grandson Ashok Kumar over a property. Ashok Kumar used to quarrel with his grandfather over a partition of an ancestral property. On Wednesday, in one such quarrel, Ashok Kumar took a wooden log and assaulted his grandfather. Ayyavu sustained severe head injury and died on the spot. Udayarpalayam police registered a case and investigations are on.