Vellore co-op bank makes Rs 12 cr profit

This was the highest ever profit eclipsing last year’s achievement which was slightly above Rs 11 crore, sources added. However, the VCCB board was taken aback on hearing that DMK was making moves to reduce the five-year term of the current AIADMK full board in all cooperatives from the present five years to three years. Asked why the AIADMK had not taken up the issue with the BJP-led Centre, sources said that the party’s dual leadership was affecting its relations with the BJP. “With the current board expected to complete three years by next March end, any indirect move to reduce cooperative boards current tenure could go either way,” sources revealed. “However, the government gave an undertaking in court stating that this would not be resorted to unless there was evidence of fiscal impropriety” sources added.