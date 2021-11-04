2 women hit by load van die on spot near Aravakurichi

Two women died on the spot in Karur on Wednesday after a load van hit them. P Periyammal (70) from Kakkarampatti village near Aravakurichi and G Lakshmi (65) from Six Road area were waiting for a bus to go to Uzhavar Sandhai at Six Road junction around 6.30 am on Karur – Dindigul National Highway.
Thiruchirapalli:
Suddenly a fish load vehicle hit the duo in which they both were tossed off and died on the spot. The vehicle too toppled in the impact. The driver, who was not injured, escaped from the spot. On information, a police team led by Aravakurichi Circle Inspector Easwaran conducted an investigation. A case was registered.
Conversations