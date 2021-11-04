Naruvi Hospital gets nod to start organ transplant centre

Vellore :

Stating that the hospital was ready to undertake transplant of heart, kidneys, liver and lungs, he said the OTC was equipped with skilled surgeons, specialists, diagnostic tools and state-of-the-art facilities. He also added that the facility had till date treated more than 30,000 patients, including 6,000 COVID-19 patients successfully and that the hospital drew its patients from West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Andhra Pradesh in India and also from neighbouring Bangladesh.





The hospital had also started a help desk in Sudan in Africa, he added. Recently, the hospital also successfully operated upon a youth from Bangladesh helping him to walk again. Those present were vice chairperson Anita Sampath, CEO Dr Paul Henry, COO Manimaran, medical services chief Aravindan Nair and GM Nitin Sampath.