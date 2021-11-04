Thu, Nov 04, 2021

Man smuggling ganja from AP in ambulance caught in Thanjai

Published: Nov 04,202106:41 AM

Thanjavur police arrested a person who had smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh in an ambulance and attempted to transport it to Sri Lanka. Nearly, 200 kg ganja and the ambulance together worth Rs 1 crore were seized on Wednesday.

The special team with the accused and seized ganja in Thanjavur on Wednesday
Thiruchirapalli:
Earlier, DIG (Thanjavur Range) Pravesh Kumar formed teams and instructed the police to tighten vigil all along the coastal region. On Wednesday, one such team led by Thanjavur Additional SP Jayachandran on a tip off stopped an ambulance.The driver gave contradictory responses. On suspicion, the police opened the ambulance and found the bags of ganja. The driver identified as Marshal Terrence Raja (34) of Nagapattinam confessed that he had smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and attempted to transport it to Sri Lanka via Thanjavur.

