Man smuggling ganja from AP in ambulance caught in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

Earlier, DIG (Thanjavur Range) Pravesh Kumar formed teams and instructed the police to tighten vigil all along the coastal region. On Wednesday, one such team led by Thanjavur Additional SP Jayachandran on a tip off stopped an ambulance.The driver gave contradictory responses. On suspicion, the police opened the ambulance and found the bags of ganja. The driver identified as Marshal Terrence Raja (34) of Nagapattinam confessed that he had smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and attempted to transport it to Sri Lanka via Thanjavur.