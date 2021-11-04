Oddars plan to move court against Jai Bhim

Thiruchirapalli :

Talking to reporters, Thekkamalai said, Suriya’s movie Jai Bhim has portrayed the Oddar community people in a degrading manner in one of the scenes. The director of the film has showed that this community people can be utilised for booking cases which could not be resolved by police.





“This is an act of degrading the community and projected in a wrong way. We will approach the court to remove such scenes from the movie,” said Thekkamalai.





He said that the Oddar community people were mostly involved in the infrastructure development of the country. Contrary to this, the movie scenes are depicting the people in poor light and this has hurt the feelings of the entire Oddar community.





“These scenes should be removed otherwise, all the members of the community will besiege the house of Director TJ Gnanavel and demand compensation for insulting the community,” he said.