Vijaya Baskar cheated me of Rs 14 cr, says Kerala woman

Madurai :

R Sharmila, a native of Alappuzha, Kerala, along with her advocates came to the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, on Wednesday and submitted a petition seeking adequate protection for her and family, which was facing threat from Vijaya Baskar.





Talking to reporters, she alleged that she started business in 2019 after returning from foreign and made investments in land and gold. She also entered into business deals with former health minister Vijaya Baskar, who cheated her of Rs 14 crore. When she asked for the money back, Vijaya Baskar issued threats, the woman claimed and added that all her transactions with him had proper accounts. Vijaya Baskar returned only Rs 3 crore in March, 2016. After the demonetisation, he told me that it would be unsafe to keep huge quantity of gold worth around Rs 14 crore and took them.





She said, “my family is under threat. Vijaya Baskar should be solely responsible if anything happens.” She has also decided to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin after Deepavali and also the DGP.