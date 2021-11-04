Heavy rain forecast for many dists for next 2 days

Chennai :

“Due to the low-pressure area prevailing in Lakshadweep and the southeastern Arabian Sea and the prevailing atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu extended up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, so over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Delta districts will witness heavy rains with thunderstorm for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





The northern and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas to receive moderate showers for the next two days, he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky is likely to be cloudy; thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





“With the cyclonic storm expected to reach 40 kmph to 50 kmph along the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep and the southeastern Arabian Sea, fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea for the next 48 hours,” said the official.





According to RMC, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur received the highest rainfall with 17 cm each on Tuesday, followed by Cuddalore 14 cm, Nagapattinam 13 cm, Perambalur 11 cm, Mayiladathurai and Kallakurichi received 10 cm of rainfall each.





Meanwhile in Tiruvarur, the Vettaru banks got breached due to continuous rainfall. Tiruvarur district received the maximum rainfall with 78.2 mm while Nannilam received 66.2 mm, Kudavasal 51.4 and Mannargudi received 50.4 mm rainfall. Due to floods the Vettaru at Mukkoodal village had breached the banks for around six metre length and the water entered paddy fields. PWD officials rushed to the spot and plugged the breaches with sand bags.