DVAC seizes Rs 2 cr from PWD official

Coimbatore :

“A search in the house of Shobana, Executive Engineer, Technical Education Division of PWD resulted in the seizure of Rs 2.06 crore. Apart from that, 38 sovereigns of gold jewels, 1.320 kg of silver, fixed deposit certificates worth Rs 27,98,000, 14 property documents, 11 bank passbooks and bank locker keys were recovered,” said a statement.





She is the Executive Engineer, Technical Education Division of PWD for eight districts.





A surprise check was done by DVAC, Vellore Detachment along with Inspection Cell Officers of Vellore district on Tuesday. The team then intercepted her official vehicle and seized Rs 5,00,000 unaccounted cash. Subsequently, her temporary residence was also searched and an unaccounted money of Rs 15,85,000, three cheques totally valued at Rs 3,92,000 were seized. A case has been registered.