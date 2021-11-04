AIADMK, BJP silent over HC order

Chennai :

“AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami had openly issued a statement on Mullaiperiyar and Sri Lankan Tamils issues in recent days, but Vanniyar reservation issue is a sketchy issue and it created turbulence for the AIADMK when they were in government,” opined political commentator Priyan. We have to wait and watch the developments, but AIADMK being a major political party would comment on the issue, soon, he opined.





“The 10.5 per cent reservation for Vvanniyars based on the Ambashankar and Sattanathan Commission was well examined by the party when we were in power. We will respond after examining the full copy of the High Court order,” said an AIADMK spokesperson. The admission for students has also been based on the government order and now with the court ruling against the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, the issue would become complicated, the spokesperson added.





The DMK government had announced that it would file a petition in the Supreme Court and the Opposition if required would support the government’s move, opined an AIADMK leader.





AMMK deputy general secretary and former minister G Senthamizhan said that EPS messed up the reservation by not adopting proper legal works, which the court had exposed in its order.