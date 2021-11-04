File strong appeal, PMK, TVK urge govt

Chennai :

PMK leaders, led by party president GK Mani, met Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday and handed over a letter from PMK founder S Ramadoss in this regard. Later, T Velmurugan, founder TVK, met the Chief Minister and placed a similar demand.





“The High Court order has come as a rude shock to us and the people who have benefited from the reservation in education and employment. We have urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate action on the issue by filing an appeal in the Supreme Court,” Mani told reporters after his meeting with the Chief Minister.





Mani said that the Chief Minister read the letter of Ramadoss completely and assured to take definite and necessary action on the issue.





Velmurugan, while addressing the media, said that people, who do not have an idea about social justice, have filed the case against 10.5 per cent reservation. He also urged the state to engage best lawyers in the country to fight the case in Supreme Court and added that his party was ready to provide the required data for the case.





Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Wednesday reiterating the Tamil Nadu government’s stand, said that an appeal will be filed in the Supreme Court with regard to providing of 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars. “The Advocate General has already said about the government’s decision to move apex court. Decisions will be taken based on the Supreme Court verdict. Similarly, the higher education institutions will also act according to the government’s decisions.”





The Minister also said that the exams for the appointment of assistant professors in government polytechnic colleges will be held from December 8.