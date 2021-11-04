1L volunteers, 1,000 SDMA personnel ready to handle NE Monsoon: Minister Ramachandran

Chennai :

Detailing the government’s monsoon preparedness plans, Ramachandran said the State received 926.1 mm rainfall from January to November 2, which is 36 per cent more than the average rainfall of 680.1 mm. From October 1 to November 2 alone, the State has received 261.7mm rainfall, which is 37 per cent higher than the average rainfall of 190.9 mm, he added.





“We expect the northeast monsoon to last till December end. District Collectors have been advised to be ready, and personnel from Fire and Rescue Services and police have also been kept ready. We have instructed the teams to pay special attention to places where the impact of monsoon was more last time. We have also directed officials to identify and address the requirements in those areas. The teams will engage in flood relief work before officials turn up,” Ramachandran said.





A 1,000-member SDRF team was ready to handle the monsoon, the Minister said. “In addition, we have mobilized one lakh volunteers from villages to immediately engage in relief and rescue,” he added.





Noting that reservoirs and other waterbodies in the State were already 50-90 per cent full, the Minister said opening the reservoirs when the rivers are already in spate during heavy rainfall would cause havoc. “So, the Chief Minister has instructed us to monitor the rainfall level in the catchment areas and open reservoirs beforehand to keep them ready to receive inflow in case of heavy rainfall. This would help prevent discharge from dams when the rivers are flooded,” he added.