Tamil Nadu govt appoints Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu as deputy manager of TNPL

Chennai :

“Considering the achievements of Mariyappan Thangavelu in the international arena, the State government honours the athlete by appointing him as deputy manager of TNPL,” the Chief Minister said, after giving him the appointment order. Mariyappan will be posted at the Kagithapuram plant in Karur.





A BBA graduate from Salem district, Mariyappan shot to fame in 2016 when he won the gold medal in Paralympics in Rio following which he bagged bronze medals in Para events in Indonesia and Dubai. He also won the silver medal in the recently held Palalympics in Tokyo following which he was honoured with Khel Ratna award by the Central government.





Though Mariyappan is currently posted as a athletics senior coach in Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, he had urged the Chief Minister to provide him a government job. Following his demands and considering his education qualification, the State appointed him as an officer in Tamil Nadu group-I services.