TN constabulary to work 5 days a week

Chennai :

“All police personnel up to the rank of head constable shall have five working days. For working on the sixth day in case of exigencies, extra time remuneration will be given and one-day is compulsory off in each calendar week,” the GO stated.





In his reply to the debate on demand for grants for the State Police Department in the Assembly on August 13, 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that a day’s off would be given to police personnel.





Terming the order as historic, head of the police force DGP C Sylendra Babu said that it was a long pending demand of the constabulary. “The schedule of weekly-off duty will be drawn in advance and pasted on the notice board of the police station/unit. This will be liable to alteration should it be found later that he or she required a particular duty on his off-duty day, then he or she will be given the off-duty on the day preceding or following his allotted day, ” the GO said.