In a first, TN police control room gets ISO certificate

In a first of its kind initiative in the country, the Tamil Nadu police control room has been given ISO 27001: 2013 by the British Standards Institution. Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, handed over the ISO certificate to DGP Sylendra Babu, in the Secretariat.
Chennai:
The state-of-art control room functioning in Egmore handles emergency calls in the numbers 100, 101 and 112 in an integrated platform with the help of ITES. Under the setup, the control room has the data of 1.2 crore calls received in the emergency numbers and details of 14.5 lakh people using the ‘Kavalan’ app.
Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu control room is the first in the country to receive the ISO certificate.
Conversations