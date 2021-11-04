3.54L passengers travel to native for Deepavali

Chennai :

Until Wednesday evening, a total of 3,54,267 passengers travelled in 8,478 buses from Chennai, Transport Minister RS Rajakannapan said after inspecting Arignar Anna Bus terminus at Tambaram. The Minister interacted with the passengers waiting to board the buses on the arrangements made by the Department for safe travel. He also interacted with the bus crew members. Rajakannappan also urged the public to complaint about Omni buses charging high fares through the toll free number 1800 425 6151.





The State Transport Corporations, including State Express Transport Corporation, operate 16,540 special buses across the state between November 1 and 3 with 9,806 buses from Chennai and 6,734 buses from other towns to facilitate Deepavali travel.





From the city, 89,932 passengers travelled in 2,488 buses on November 1 while 1,44,986 passengers travelled in 3,444 buses on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 1,19,349 passengers travelled from Chennai in 2,546 buses. In all, 3,54,267 passengers travelled out of the city in 8,478 buses.