Editorial: Sounds of silence at Sivakasi

Chennai :

This time around, the Supreme Court directive that has banned all firecrackers containing Barium salts, coupled with the decision taken by individual States prohibiting the sale and use of any kind of crackers to avoid air pollution, has hit these workers where it hurts most. Across India, various degrees of restrictions have been imposed this year on the sale of firecrackers, and it spells bad news for stakeholders in the industry. For instance, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has instructed all 14 districts to impose a ban on all types of firecrackers. Similarly, the governments of Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha have also restricted the storage, sale and use of firecrackers of all kinds. Following the intervention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Rajasthan government overturned its decision to ban crackers. It has permitted the sale of green crackers that can be used during restricted hours of 8 to 10 pm during Deepavali. Punjab has also taken a cue from Rajasthan in this matter.





Last week, the Supreme Court had said celebrations cannot be held at the cost of others’ health, even as it reiterated that it has not imposed a total prohibition on firecrackers. The SC observation upset many, and it was compelled to add that the ban was not implemented to target any specific community and that the decision was taken in the larger public interest to bring down levels of pollution in cities reeling from industrial and vehicular effluents.





However, the damage has been done, as Deepavali is being celebrated in the middle of the monsoon, which has put many vendors on the back foot. Usually, the sale of firecrackers kicks off a week or two prior to Deepavali and peaks on the eve of the festival. This time, the anticipation was replaced by uncertainty regarding how many states would be willing to give Sivakasi a chance. Vendors also must deal with price rise. The wholesale price of firecrackers has shot up by 25%, and green crackers cost 30% more than regular crackers. A box of flowerpots that cost Rs 89 to Rs 200 is now priced between Rs 524 to Rs 550. This puts them out of the reach of many lower and middle-income families, who are already cutting corners due to the hike in prices of fuel and food commodities. Interestingly, environmental activists claim that even green crackers only reduce pollution by about 30% and 70% of the emissions still remain in the air.





Many shops have still stocked up on non-green varieties of crackers that had spilled over from the production of 2018. As per data from the TN Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association, production took a 30% hit this year, owing to bans imposed by various states. These developments, coupled with the people’s preference to opt for smaller varieties of crackers in the green variants, might drive the sector towards a peak of unsustainable losses.





But before that happens, some crucial initiatives need to be bankrolled. Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan had once spoken about the need for reskilling and upskilling workers in this industry so they would have a means to live in non-seasonal months. Today, many entrepreneurs in Sivakasi’s fireworks business have moved on to making paper cups, band-aids and products suited to MSMEs. The Tamil Nadu government will need to break its complacency regarding the longevity of the fireworks industry in the long term. The State must give serious consideration towards formulating a possible transition mechanism to help workers in fireworks companies, and the thousands of allied staffers in peripheral sectors to earn an alternative livelihood.