Stalin consoles NEET victim’s parents

Vellore :

Soundarya (17) was the fourth daughter of Thirunavukarasu, a daily wage earner, and Rukmini. She had completed class 12 at the Thottapalayam Government Girls Higher Secondary School and appeared for the NEET exam in a centre in Katpadi. Her elder sisters were already married. Soundarya had told her parents that she did not do well in some subjects as it was tough. Though her parents were supportive, she hanged herself when they were away from the house. Stalin on Tuesday invited the victim’s parents to the circuit house, where he was staying, and consoled them. The parents later said that they informed the CM about the devasting situation they are in after their daughter’s loss and pleaded for government aid.